CLO Urges FG To Commence Work On Onitsha – Otuocha Road

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged the Federal Government to commence palliative work on Onitsha-Federal Housing-33-Otuocha Road in Anambra.

The Federal road is the major transit route for traders and farmers within Anambra East, Anambra West and Oyi council areas going to Onitsha markets or exiting through the Niger Bridge.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

Ezekwueme noted that finding a temporary solution to the deplorable condition of the road would save the current carnage and damage of vehicles as well as the daily traffic built-up on the road.

According to him, the economic, social and time loses over the deplorable condition of the federal road deserved urgent government action.

The Federal Government should commence urgent palliative work on Onitsha-Federal Housing-33-Otuocha Road.

The road’s current decrepit and deplorable condition is affecting road users in commuting and farmers in evacuating their farm produce to urban cities especially to Onitsha markets.

The people of the state living in that axis should be given sense of belonging through ameliorating and solving their movement challenge,’’ he said.

He said that it was pertinent to note that on daily basis people were stranded on the road and sometimes they went back to their relations’ houses at Onitsha to sleep.