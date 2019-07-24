Army Invades Bayelsa Community, Burns Houses

Men of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have confirmed the invasion of Azagbene federated community, following the killing of two of its personnel.

Our correspondent gathered that soldiers hunting for suspected criminals that killed two of its personnel guarding a crude oil facility in the area allegedly invaded Azagbene community in Bayelsa State.

The authorities of 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, through its spokesman, Maj. Danjuma Jonah confirmed the death of two of its personnel but denied burning down houses in the community.

He said “Our men did not burn down houses in Azagbene community. We are only combing the community and neighbouring towns in search of one soldier that is missing as a result of the attack that led to the death of two soldiers.

“And we are carrying out the search for the missing soldier in conjunction with leaders of the community.

According to a community source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the well-armed suspected militants who came in a speedboat, struck on Monday night, leaving two soldiers dead, one other missing and carted away their riffles.

Explaining further, he said that after the incident, stern-looking soldiers yesterday morning invaded the community, burning houses as villagers scampered into the bush for safety.

“When the soldiers entered our community, they directed us to leave because they were going to burn everything to the ground and that anybody that fails to comply with the directive would be killed.

“Before some of us left the community, I saw the building of our paramount ruler on fire. Even my family house has been burnt to the ground. As I speak with you, we are suffering for a crime we didn’t commit.”

Another community source said my father, mum and stepmom were all arrested but were later released and warned to evacuate the community to nearby communities for shelter because they were going to burn down the whole community.

They also said, if they receive further instruction which they were waiting for, they will as well kill people in the community.

He continued “According to the calls I received, some unscrupulous criminal elements killed two army men and took their rifles, now the whole of the community is receiving the bitter pains of what they didn’t do.”