AMCON’s MD To Address NACC Meeting As Guest Speaker

The Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru,will be the Guest Speaker at the July 2019 Breakfast Meeting of the Nigerian–American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

The Head of Corporate Communications of AMCON, Mr Jude Nwauzor, said yesterday in Lagos that Kuru would be speaking on the theme: “Financial System Stability in Nigeria: AMCON Role and Scorecard”.

Nwauzor informed that the choice of Kuru as the lead speaker would enable him to X-ray the activities of AMCON’s operations under his watch vis-a-viz the overall performance of the economy of the country, which impacts on businesses.

“Kuru’s career as a banker with professional experience spanning over three decades across investment banking, risk management, operations, humancapital management and marketing among others informed our choice.

“Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of AMCON by the Presidency in 2015, he served as the Managing Director/CEO of erstwhile Enterprise Bank Limited.

“His ingenuity at turning the then beleaguered bank around and returning it to profitability earned him the famous name in the financial sector as the `turn-around-agent’,” Nwauzor said in a statement.

“Since arriving AMCON, Kuru is not daunted by the herculean task at AMCON whose total debt obligation of over N5 trillion, represents over 50 per cent of the 2019 national budget; 30 per cent of the 2019 total national debt, and 10 per cent of the country’s nominal gross domestic product in 2019.

“He has made some far-reaching changes at AMCON which has increased the tempo of recoveries, just as he strategically refocused AMCON on value enhanced exit of its portfolios.”

He in addition, revealed that the breakfast meeting would be attended by NACC members led by the Chamber’s Chairman, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe; top business moguls and decision makers; the media as well as members of the diplomatic community.