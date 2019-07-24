Agatu Attacks: Senate Urges FG To Curtail Insecurity, Killings

The Nigerian Senate, yesterday, urged the federal government to take proactive measures to curtail the insecurity and malicious killings ravaging Agatu LGA in Benue state and other insecure States of the federation.

This was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South) with the support of Senators Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East); Emmanuel Orker-Jev (Benue North West); AdemolaBalogun (Oyo South) and Lilian Ekwunife (Anambra Central).

In leading the debate, Senator Moro lamented the incessant attacks on the agrarian people of Agatu local government area of Benue state by herdsmen and other militias, with the recent attack in Okokolo on 30th June, 2019.

“Worried with deep concern that, on the 30th of June, 2019, there was an attack on my constituents in a Church in Okokolo town in Agatu local government area, which led to death of over 25 persons/worshippers and this has created fears, anxieties and agonies among the settlers, leading them to desert their homes.

“These dastardly acts are being perpetrated against innocent persons of the Benue South senatorial district despite several peace agreements/accords entered into by the parties.

“The protracted crises within these Agrarian settlements presently will result in food shortage across the nation, since farmers are finding it increasingly unsafe to go to their farms for the fears of being attacked.”

Moro acknowledged the “danger inherent in the continuous deterioration of the security situations across the nation which have already led to massive refugee crisis”, adding that, “it has become absolutely necessary for us in the Senate to act immediately to forestall further loss of lives and property”.

With a wide support of the motion from majority of Senators present, the Senate strongly condemned the attacks on Agatu communities, while observing a minute silence for those killed in the recent Okokolo attack.