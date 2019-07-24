AFCON 2019: S’Eagles Should’ve Won Gold -Bonfrere

Former Nigeria coach, Jo Bonfrere has said that the current Super Eagles team should have performed better at the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nations.

The Tide came home in third place at Egypt 2019, recording five wins and two defeats at the tournament.

Bonfrere, who led the Super Eagles to the 2000 final, where they lost to Cameroon on penalties insisted that Gernot Rohr’s side should have achieved more considering the quality at their disposal.

“I don’t think the third-place finish was the best they could have reached,” Bonfrere told newsmen.

“They have good players but no good football team. They should have at least reached the final, which they could have won.

“I believe that with these players, you should play better team football to enable you win games. The reason they play this kind of football is because of the defending tactical plan.”

Nigeria coach Rohr will soon head off to Munich in Germany for a refresher course before resuming his duties with the national team.

Nigeria’s next challenge will be qualifying for the 2021 AFCON. They have been placed in Group L with Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho, with the group stage set to get underway in November.