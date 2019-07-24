Abuja ‘ Yahoo Boys’ Sent To Prison

The Economic and financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters: TosanOgbe, OnajiteTosanEjivwo, AbdulmuminSaidu and KaroIjire before Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) High Court, Nyanya, Abuja.

Ogbe, Ejivwo and Saidu were prosecuted on a one-count charge, bordering on fraudulent inducement, contrary to Section 320(b) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Law of the Federation, 1990.

They all pleaded guilty to their separate one count charge.

Following their plea, the prosecution team led by H.M Muhammad informed the court that both the prosecution and the two defence counsels that consistAdaje Abel and David Agbane have entered into a plea bargain agreement and urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants based on the terms of the agreement.

The two defence counsels, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

They separately told the court that the three defendants were remorseful and have regretted their actions, adding that they were first time offenders who should be given a second chance to turn a new leaf.

Justice Idris convicted the defendants, pursuant to the plea bargain agreement and ordered that they be remanded in prison custody pending sentencing on July 30 adjourned date.

Ijire was, however, convicted on a different matter. He faced a three-count charge, bordering on fraudulent inducement, cheating and impersonation, which are contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law.

One of the charges reads, “That you KaroIjire sometime in 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, fraudulently induced one ClarisaHosino, a citizen of the United States of America to deliver the sum of $1000 (One thousand United States Dollars) via Western Union to you and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.”