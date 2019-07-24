Abuja Investment Expo Begins July 30

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has assured that the forthcoming ‘Abuja Investment Expo’ scheduled for July 30 will provide affordable housing to the low and middle income earners in Nigeria.

ACCI’s Vice President, Commerce, Dr Johnson Anene made this known in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the expo which is expected to last for three days.

The Tide reports that ACCI is organising the expo in partnership with Shelter Aid Organisation, a Non-Governmental Organisation in the sector.

The expo is expected to feature investment summit, exhibition of housing and housing programmes, mining products, made in Nigeria products, building financing technologies, land matters, mortgages and investment opportunities.

Anene said that ACCI decided to use the platform to involve housing estate developers to enhance home ownership in view of the huge housing deficit in the country.

He listed the developers to include the Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Brains and Hammers, Urban Shelter, Wiser Estate and other reputable private developers.

“We want to use the platform to promote affordable housing by bringing the estate developers who have been tested to offer houses to off takers at cheaper rates.

“There are houses that are completed but people are not occupying them so we want to use this forum to facilitate their occupation.

“The low income earners cannot afford these houses because of high prices. A lot of the housing developers will be auctioning houses with different packages and discount of 50 per cent.

“We are introducing “Rent to Own” scheme whereby one will pay rent and liquidate the purchase price of the house,” he said.

He said ACCI would equally use the expo to boost local production of building materials to deliver affordable housing at lower costs.

He said the chamber would introduce training of artisans in the informal sector in ACCI Business Entrepreneurship Skills and Technology Centre with a view to preparing them for lucrative employment.

“The expo will feature business networking with both local and foreign chamber members participants to boost businesses and investment.

ACCI Director-General, Mrs Tonia Shoyele, also said that the real estate sector had been moribund with a lot of housing deficit which needed intervention.

Shoyele urged the government to look into the sector and tackle the lingering problems.