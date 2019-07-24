3 SC Officials Resign After Failure To Gain Promotion

The trio of Shooting Stars General Manager Rasheed Balogun, Team Manager, Dimeji Lawal and Head Coach, Edith Agoye have resigned from their position with the Club, after failure to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League next season.

The Oluyole Warriors was beaten 3-0 by Akwa Starlets in the NNLplay–off final at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Monday to dash any hope of returning to the top flight next season.

“It was a difficult decision for me to take going by the strong attachment I have with the Players, Technical Crew, Backroom Staff, Supporters, and Fans.

“I thank the Oyo State Government for giving me the opportunity to serve, I wish the club good luck in its future endeavors.” Rasheed Balogun to the media after the shocking defeat.

Shooting Stars has now failed to secure a ticket back to the after coming close in the last two consecutive seasons .

Meanwhile, Warri Wolves , Jigawa Golden Stars , Adamawa United and Akwa Starlets are four teams promoted to the Nigeria professional football League next season from the Nigeria National league.