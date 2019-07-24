2019 Badminton Clinic: 80 Players To Participate In Kwara

The Kwara State Badminton Coach, Bello Oyebanji has said that no fewer than 80 pupils and students would participate in the 2019 Badminton clinic in the state.

Oyebanji, who disclosed this at a news conference to herald the clinic, said on, yesterday in Ilorin that the clinic would take place from July 29 to August 7.

While giving a technical breakdown for the clinic, Oyebanji said there would be eight technical crew plus two secretariat staff on ground.

He said the kids would be taken through the fundamental techniques of the racket game which entries will start by Monday, July 29.

According to him, some of the techniques the participants would be taken through include Racket grip, Shuttle contact, Wall contact movement pattern among others.

Tidesports source reports that the clinic is being organised by the Kwara Badminton Association in conjunction with LMK Sports Ltd.

Fatai Salaudeen, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LMK Sports Ltd, said his passion for the racket game was the driving force behind the clinic.

Salaudeen, who is a former badminton player in the state, said he was well mentored by a couple of coaches in the state, hence the reason for sponsoring the clinic.

He assured would be participants that he would always give support to the sport and the association in the state and would do more to catch them young.

In his opening remarks, Alhaji Abdilwahab Oba, the chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) thanked the sponsor for putting the event together.

He said the clinic was last held in 2009 and the described it as a way of discovering talents from the grassroots.

Oba, a former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, explained that there would be a veteran game at the end of the clinic.

Malam Tunde Kazeem, the state Director of Sports, urged governments at all levels to invest in other sports and reduce over investment in football at the expense of other sports.

He commended the sponsor of the clinic and urged others rich individuals to emulate him for sports development support in the country.

Salaudeen later presented kits for the clinic to the LOC chairman and to Zainab Alabi, number 5 female badminton player in Nigeria.