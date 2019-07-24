2018/2019 NWPL Kicks Off With Eight Fixtures, Today

The Nigeria Women Premier League ( NWPL) kicks off today after a long break. Eight games will be played across all centres in the federation, including Rivers Angels Vs FC Robo, Sunshine Queens Vs Nasarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens Vs Ibom Angels.

Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt will play host to FC Robo of Lagos at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Last season’s opening fixture saw FC Robo picking a draw in far away Lafia against then defending champion of the NWPL Nasarawa Amazons. This season again, the Lagos Landladies will face another tough away trip to Port Harcourt as they face AITEO Cup finalist, Rivers Angels.

The jewel of Rivers are determined to start on a winning note and won’t take anything lightly. FC Robo might miss the services of key players like Chidinma Okeke and Folashade Ijamilusi who are presently at the National U20 camp ahead of the 2019 all African Games in Morroco. Rivers Angels seem good to go with a win in today’s match.

Bayelsa Queens are keen to play their opponent Kaduna Queens, today at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

“Moses Aduku is tactically very good and has the players to win on a good day. Kaduna Queens are new in the NWPL and would be playing a very difficult game.

The defending champion are clear favourite for this game and would want to score some goals. Bayelsa Queens may win this, as home advantage with their fans cheering them to victory, they would no doubt carry the day, as they will definitely not allow their visitors (Kaduna Queens ) keep them quiet on their ground.

Abia Angels will welcome Invincible Angels at the Ginger Onwusibe Stadium, Umuahia.

There will be goals at the Ginger Onwusibe Stadium on today where Invincible Angels will be playing their first premier league game against Abia Angels. Abia Angels are an unpredictable team, one minute they really impress and then, when you fancy them to be tough to win, they get ripped apart. But not against Invincible Angels in Umuahia. The Ann Chiejiene tutored side should win comfortably.

Also, Confluence Queens will be hosting Ibom Angels at the Lokoja Township Stadium.

This should be an entertaining one, both sides will have a go. Confluence Queens is expected to win, take it or leave it, the ‘New direction ladies’ can not afford to lose to Ibom Angels again, after losing to them by two goals to nil in the quarter final of the AITEO Cup. Ibom Angels are also a very strong side but will find it extremely difficult at the Lokoja Township Stadium as the likes of Esther Kanu, Christopher Precious will be too much for the ‘Orange Ladies’ defence.

Meanwhile, Dream Stars Ladies are set to receive Edo Queens at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos.

Edo Queens are a dangerous side; they’ve been really good recently, are hard to beat and have a couple of match-winners in their team. Dream Stars knows what it means to play in the premier league and have signed some great players that will be keen to throw the pressure on Edo Queens early in the game.

It could be a big day for the ‘pride of Lagos’ . I doubt if Dream Stars Ladies will get away with this one, even though they are playing at home.

Osun Babes look good to host Delta Queens at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo.

It will be an interesting game with the pressure more on the home team. Osun Babes FC have always defeated Delta Queens at the Osogbo City Stadium but both sides met at the Round of 16 of the AITEO Cup and the ‘Okowa Ladies’ won by two goals to nil.