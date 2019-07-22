‘Wike’s Victory At Supreme Court For Rivers, Democracy’

The victory of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, at the Supreme Court over his eligibility to contest the past 2019 gubernatorial election based on age, has been described as a victory to the state and democracy.

The Eleme Local Government Council Chairman, Barr Philip Okparaji, stated this at a special thanksgiving service organised by Governor Wike at The Chapel of Everlasting Grace in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The council chairman, who congratulated Governor Wike on the victory said God has again averted the plan by enemies of the state to bring shame to the state.

He said: “It is not only a victory for His Excellency, Governor Wike, it is a victory for Rivers State and our democracy”.

Okparaji commended the judiciary for the landmark judgement delivered at the trial period the state was passing through in the hands of enemies of democracy in the state.

He expressed confidence that PDP and the state would emerge victorious on the remaining litigations against the party in the state over the concluded general elections.

The Eleme council boss advised the opposition political parties and their leadership in the state, particularly the former Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, to join hands with the present administration to develop the state.

Okparaji urged opposition political parties to embrace the olive branch extended to them by the state governor for peaceful development of the state.

The local government boss noted that for Governor Wike to publicly forgive all those who fought him politically in the past elections and extended an olive branch to them portrayed him as a father who has passion for peaceful development of the state.

He stressed the need for all those de-marketing the state in any way to turn a new leaf and join hands with the present administration to take the state to greater height.