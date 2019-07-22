Wike’s Projects Excite Ohuabunwa, Edo PDP Boss

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of Abia State and the Peoples Democratic Party Chairman of Edo State, Dan Obi, have expressed excitement at the high level of infrastructure being provided by Governor Nyesom Wike for the people of Rivers State.

The duo who accompanied Governor Wike during his inspection of ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas on Saturday, hailed the governor on the high value of projects being put in place by the governor.

The former senator who represented Abia North Sanatoria District, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa said each time he visits Rivers State he marvels at the kind of people-oriented projects executed for the good people of the state by the Governor Wike-led administration.

He said the projects were of very great value in terms of quality and that the projects embarked by Governor Wike are people-oriented.

Ohuabunwa gave kudos to Wike for the quality of work done at the Mile One (Rumuwoji) Market, the Judges Quarters and the Fruit Garden Market and emphasized that the people of the state are lucky to have somebody like Wike as their governor.

He attributed the high level of performance of Governor Wike to the love he has for the state and passion to take the state to the next level.

In his own part, the PDP chairman of Edo State, Hon. Dan Obi also applauded Governor Wike for executing quality projects, describing the governor as a workaholic.

He said he was impressed by the kind of projects and speed at which they were being executed at the present harsh economic situation.

The Edo PDP boss said that governor was taking the issue of project execution as if he was running for another election soon and urged the people of the state to always give the Wike-administration strong support to encourage him keep doing the good job he was doing for the state.

Chris Oluoh