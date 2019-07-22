‘We Are Committed To Holistic Development Of N’Delta’

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof Nelson Brambraifa, has assured that the commission will continue to work towards realizing it core mandate of fast-tracking the development of the Niger Delta region.

Brambaifa, who gave the assurance during an interactive session between the NDDC Executive Management and the staff of the Rivers State office of the commission in Port Harcourt, stated that the management would prioritize staff welfare in view of the fact that human capital was the most important resource in achieving effective service delivery.

He noted that the mandate of the NDDC as an interventionist agency would not be realised without a dynamic, virile and productive workforce, stating that there was need to lay emphasis on human capital development and staff welfare.

Brambaifa said: “I must thank you all for your commitment so far over the period. Be rest assured that we are committed to bringing development to our people and improving staff welfare in the state office. I and my team have noted all your concerns and we will do all we can to make things a lot easier for you all.”

In his remarks, the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr Chris Amadi, said the management was poised to improve on the provision of facilities in the state offices, to boost the processes and make things comfortable for staff.

He also said funds had been released to ensure smooth running of the offices.

He assured that all staff would be encouraged to be dedicated to their duties to spur them to be productive, underlining the importance of a motivated workforce in the attainment of the mandate of the NDDC.

Earlier, the NDDC Director, Rivers State Office, Mr. Benson James Udo-Asubop, highlighted the plight of members of staff of the state office and pleaded that the executive management should do more to provide the necessary tools for them to excel.

Also speaking, the NDDC Coordinator for Rivers State, Hon Tekena Flag-Amachree, thanked the Executive Management for finding time to visit the state office.