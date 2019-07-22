UN Expresses Concern Over Nigeria’s High Unemployment Rate

The United Nations Organization has decried the high unemployment rate among Nigerian youths which it said was alarming.

The UN stated that a country which allows its youths to be unemployed without sustainable job opportunities, such a nation is merely sitting on a time bomb which is waiting to explode.

United Nations Residents/Humanitarian coordinator Edward Kallon, made the remarks at the UNCT Retreat stressing that if policy formulators did not come up with policies that would tackle unemployment problem, Nigeria would be like a nation which is sitting on a time bomb waiting for an opportunity to explode.

Kallon maintained that Nigeria unemployment rate which already is at 36.5% was not healthy for economy of a nation like Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme; “The Management Accountability Framework (MAF) – A Foundation Piece of the UN Reform process, ” Kallon called on all stakeholders of Nigerian economy to rise up to the challenge to find a lasting solution to the problem of unemployment which has

bedeviled the nation in recent times.

Edward Kallon who spoke on the youth bulge said, “Nigeria has a significant “youth bulge”, with an estimated 83 percent of the population below the age of 40 years while 62 percent are below the age of 25 years.

He said that the official youth unemployment rate is around 36.5 % adding that as we look at combined un- and underemployment rates, the number has increased to about 45% for those between 24-35 and around 65% for those 15-24.

He said that with the figures reeled out violent extremism is tremendously on the increased in some areas with members of the radical groups conducting recruitment for uneducated and the jobless ones into their folds.

“In some areas, violent extremism and membership of radical groups are increasingly becoming attractive alternatives for undereducated, jobless youth. Others migrated outside the country.

“Research shows that unemployment is the number one reason why Nigerian youth migrate. Some 64% percent express this sentiment.”

He called on every stakeholder in the business of developing the youths and society at large to work towards the development and upliftment of the youth from the shackles of poverty.

He said that Nigeria as a nation had been blessed with abundant human and material resources which if properly harnessed poverty would remain a thing of the past.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar