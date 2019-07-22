Second Term: Wike Rolls Out Key Projects In First 100 Days …Inspects Land, Project Sites

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, led engineers and surveyors on the survey of a government land along the newly completed Elelenwo-Akpajo Dual Carriageway, where his administration has concluded plans to site a pro-people project.

The governor directed the immediate clearance of the 7.6 hectares of land for the complete survey of the area.

He also directed squatters on the land to immediately vacate the land for preliminary works on the proposed project.

Earlier, ahead of the first 100 days of his second term in office, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration would commission several key projects.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing projects, last Saturday, Wike said “the time for politics is over and this is now the time to deliver on campaign promises to the good people of Rivers State”.

He said: “So, many projects are lined up for commissioning during our first 100 days during this second term. The Mile One Market; the Fruit Garden Market; Judges’ Quarters; Elelenwo-Akpajo Road; Government Secondary School, Ogu; Government Secondary, Abua; and Western Ahoada County High School, Ahoada”.

Wike noted that extensive work was ongoing at the Mother and Child Hospital, Saakpenwa-Bori Road, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, second phase of Isiokpo internal roads, Sime-Eteo Road, Eleme-Afam Road, among other key projects.

He attributed his success in project delivery despite the dwindling economy to prudent management of scarce resources, saying that government has reduced its recurrent expenditure to achieve desired goals.

“We must make sure that we satisfy our people. We give them what they want. They deserve the best.”

Wike noted that with politics over, he was facing governance to satisfy the people by providing them with basic infrastructure, and expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the various project sites.

In an interview, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who accompanied Wike on the project inspection, said the projects of the state governor were people-oriented.

He pointed out that the unsolicited show of love by the people for the governor was a demonstration that they were happy with his performance.

“It shows that the people are happy that the Rivers State governor is touching lives. For me, democracy is nothing but the opportunity to touch lives. These are projects that are people-oriented. This is democracy in action”, Ohuabunwa said.

He described commended the Rivers State governor for providing basic infrastructure for the people.

Also speaking, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih described Wike as an exceptional politician with a clear mission to develop Rivers State.

“With the number of projects and the quality of work, you will know that he is a man with a clear mission to work for the good people of Rivers State”, he said.