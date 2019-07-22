Sangana Market Traders Call For Refuse Dumpsites

Traders at the Sangana Market, Port Harcourt have called on have Rivers State Government and Rivers State Waste Management Agency to create a refuse disposal point in the market.

The traders who said this in an interview with The Tide lamented that the absences of refuse disposal point had led to indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the market.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide, a trader, Mr. Charles Udeme, said that the entrance to the market has been taken over by refuse.

He condemned the attitude of some traders who dumped their refuse, stressing that the situation had made it difficult for customers and even vehicles to move into the market.

According to him, Rivers State Government should come to the aid of the traders by providing waste bins for the dumping of refuse.

“I don’t like how people are dumping refuse. Infact, you can see that refuse is blocking the entrance to the market”

Also speaking, Mrs Fatima George who lives in Sangana area called on the government to enforce the law against the dumping of refuse on the road.

“I have a problem of parking and moving my car out of this area the road has now been blocked because of this refuse and a lot of people are complaining of the bad odour. oozing out from this dump”, she said.

Emmanuel Daniel