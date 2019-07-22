Rotary Donates Toilet To Oil Mill Market … Gives Skills To Rumuogba Residents

Rotary Club of Port Harcourt North, covering Rumuogba up to Rumukurusi areas have completed an eight room toilet system for Oil Mill Market.

It also plans to arm about 200 Rumuogba residents with various skills according to the newly installed president, Blessing Timothy Michael.

Mrs Michael in a chat with newsmen after her investiture as the 10th president and second female to head Port Harcourt North branch of the club at the weekend said the new toilet to be handed over to the authorities is part of its core area of its Water and Sanitation programmes.

She disclosed that within the one year of her term, the club will also carry out disease prevention and control project by touring schools in the area with Community Primary School Eliozu as launch base.

But the major focus she explained is to arm youths and residents of Rumuogba community with various skills in tiling, bead making, phone repairs, catering among others

The new Rotary president of Port Harcourt North reasoned that skills will not only enhance economic values but curb restiveness and other social vices..

Besides that she disclosed that,” We have plans to give soft loans to about 10 women to improve on their businesses.”

She emphasised that Rotary Clubs remains one of the top international charity organisation that champions society growth through membership support and donations.

Meanwhile, Eze Morgan Amadi of Mgbuesularu represented by Eze Amadi George has commended Rotary International for the award given to him.

As an ambassador of Port Harcourt North club he pledged to support the body in all its programmes and prayed for the success of its new president.