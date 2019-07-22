Rape: Police Have Refused To Invite Fatoyinbo -Dakolo

Popular Musician, Timi Dakolo, says the police have refused to invite the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who allegedly raped his wife, Busola, 20 years ago.

Dakolo, therefore, wondered why the police would storm his home in Gestapo style to invite him and his wife to Abuja from Lagos State while Fatoyinbo who was in Abuja had never been invited.

The musician said this at a press conference in Lagos yesterday.

He noted that last month, he and his wife wrote a petition to the police and they were questioned for six hours by cops.

Dakolo, therefore, wondered why the police would invite him and his wife to Abuja for another round of questioning.

The artiste said, “On June 27, my wife, through her legal representative, wrote a petition on rape against Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo. The petition was filed at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Alagbon, Ikoyi.

“We had four meetings and about six hours at the police station. The IG personally assigned the file and immediately asked for an action on the case but we deliberately decided not to publicise it because we believed the law would be followed through.

“We had filed the petition before the release of the interview that had been recorded three weeks before. The interview was published on June 28. We have on several occasions met with the police in the course of investigation. We were therefore shocked by the invitation to Abuja when no visible action was taken to interview Mr. Fatoyinbo.”

He lamented that since the entire saga began, his life as well as the lives of his wife, Busola, and his three children have been at risk.

Dakolo alleged that things got worse when the police made their residential address in Lagos public thereby making them susceptible to attacks.

The artiste said, “I didn’t expect that our residential address, where my children live, would be released to the public and since then, we have noticed how my life, my wife’s life and the lives of my children have been put at risk to strange faces around the house.

“We have been followed home, people are watching our home; we have not been able to do our work. We now have to tell our children why they cannot step outside .”

He rubbished allegations that he and his wife were trying to extort money from Fatoyinbo, adding that he had made enough money from his music.

Dakolo asked Nigerians to stop treating rape victims like criminals for speaking the truth.

He said his wife had informed him of the alleged rape since last year and it took a while before they both decided to make the matter public.

The artiste further stated that the allegation was not targeted at the church but Fatoyinbo and the matter should thus be treated as a crime and not a campaign against the body of Christ.

Dakolo dismissed reports that he had claimed in the past that he married his wife as a virgin, adding that it was not true that Fatoyinbo paid for his honeymoon.

“I have never attended COZA in my life. I have never been in the same room with Fatoyinbo in my life, neither have I been a music director,” he said.