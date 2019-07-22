Punch Columnist Released After COZA Arrest Ordeal

A columnist with The PUNCH, Abimbola Adelakun, was yesterday questioned by security men at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Abuja.

The church’s senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, was recently accused of rape by Busola, wife of singer Timi Dakolo.

Adelakun, who said she was at the church yesterday in furtherance of her research on Pentecostal churches, said she was pulled out of the church by the church’s security men, who recognised her, and made her to stay in “one place where they were keeping everybody that they suspected.”

The columnist said her demand to be allowed to leave was refused by the security men.

She said the matter has been taken to a Police station in Abuja.

On her Twitter handle, @Adunnibaby, the columnist wrote, “I’m aware of the info abt my arrest at COZA today. I wasn’t arrested. Earlier, I sent out an image bcos I was concerned when pulled aside by the protocol dept for questioning. Thanks to everyone who has been concerned about me. I am sorry for all the misinformation out there.”