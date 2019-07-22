PH Residents Identify Cause Of Flooding

Residents of N.T.A Apara link road in Rumuigbo area of Port Harcourt have identified absence of adequate drainage system as the major causes of the perennial flooding that has destroyed property worth millions of naira and brought untold hardship to them.

Some of the residents who spoke with The Tide called on the Rivers State Government to come to their aid by constructing dams and gutters to properly channel water out of the area.

Speaking to The Tide, a resident, Mr. Efeanyi Mebiri, said “we have been experiencing the flood in the area for about three years now, whenever there is a heavy rain fall, the water use to enter our houses and shops, destroying our properties. As a result, even our transformer got affected and right now, we are living in darkness”.

Another resident, Mrs Charity Moses also lamented, “the effect of the flood can best be imagined than seen.”

The flood issue has been a constant phenomenon, because each time there is a heavy rainfall, the flood becomes inevitable.

She also added that the flood has taken her fence and has destroyed almost everything in the house.

On her part, Miss Blessing Peter, a food vendor said, “The flood has been so bad, it has destroyed everything in my shop, including my freezer and other items, despite attempts to scoop out the water. The water used to cover the whole road, as a result, there is no longer sales from my market.

Aindoarer Agari Donald