PDP Accuses Osun APC Of Electoral Fraud, Looting

Osun State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling party and government in the state of electoral fraud and looting of state resources.

The party while corroborating allegation of looting of state resources levilled by its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke against the ruling APC and Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola alleged that aside from electoral fraud perpetrated in occupying the Oke Fia Government House, the government has looted state resources through a series of abandoned and failed projects which huge amount of money has been committed without results.

The party in a statement issued by its State Chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo said electoral fraud was the highest form of corruption aside from series of financial fraudulent committed in the state.

But the APC in its swift reaction faulted the allegation raised by the PDP Chairman challenged him to proceed to court over any criminal information he has against the state government.

APC in a reaction issued by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi said it is foolish for any politician who claims to have public interest at heart with such information as he has, not to seek justice in the court of law except of course if the documents and information he has are fraudulent and fake.

The APC described Adagunodo as a coward and stop deceiving himself and the people of the state with silly allegations.

Adagunodo who berated the ruling party and state government for being dishonest and evasive in its response to the allegation of looting levelled against it by Senator Ademola Adeleke listed some failed/abandoned projects littered across the state as a conduit pipe through which APC led government siphon state resources.

According to Adagunodo, some of the failed projects are Ido-Osun International Airport that gulped N16billion, 29km Gbongan-Akoda Road, Osogbo-Ikirun-IlaOdo Road and OsogboRing road project among others.