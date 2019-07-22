Ogoni Students Honour VC With Merit Award

The National Association of Ogoni Students worldwide has bestowed an award of merit on the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia for his efforts and commitment in rebranding the institution, making it the leading university within the Niger Delta region and the country at large within the few years of his administration.

The national president of the Ogoni Students, Comrade Kpalap Barinaada while presenting the award to the vice chancellor at a brief ceremony held at the VC’s office in Port Harcourt over the weekend, said it was conceived by the students to appreciate the relationship existing between the vice chancellor and the entire students in the campus

He opined that the vice chancellor has set the institution on a good standard with the provisions of various infrastructure which according to him, gave rise to the various achievements the institution has attained in recent times

Responding, Prof Blessing Didia, while receiving the award, thanked them for the gesture, adding that the award would enable him to do more in the discharge of his responsibilities in the institution

The vice chancellor used the opportunity to pay glowing tributes to late Ken Saro Wiwa over the role he played in promoting education in the state and urged the students to emulate his sterling qualities in order to build a peaceful and progressive State.

The VC urged the students to take full advantage of the various laudable programmes of the state government to develop their potentials to better their future and attain their goals and aspirations.

The vice chancellor told the students that he was humbled by the award and assured that he would continue to be detribalised in the running of the university for the overall interest of the state and the nation even as he advised the students to take their studies very seriously.