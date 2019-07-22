No Blackmail Can Stop Rivers Neighbourhood Safety Corps -DG …Says Operation’ll Begin Soon

The Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency (RIVNESCA) has said that no amount of blackmail from the opposition would stop the take off and operation of the security outfit.

The RIVNESCA’s Director-General, Dr. Uche Mike Chukwuma, who stated this in Port Harcourt while giving an update on the current activities of the outfit, disclosed that necessary logistics and plans have been put in place by the board and management to ensure its smooth operation.

It would be recalled that operatives of the Nigeria Army had disrupted the training for hundred of officials of the corps, which was holding at the permanent site of the NYSC Orientation Camp in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area over some allegations.

But Chukwuma explained that the agency was established to support security agencies in the prevention of crime and criminality in the state, pointing out that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government, in recognition of the sanctity of lives and property of the citizenry, established the agency to ensure sustainable peace in the state.

Chukwuma also stressed the need for residents to forget the past and forge ahead for the peace and development of the state.

He stated, “For us as people of Rivers State, we are following the governor’s footstep by looking at a situation where the past is buried for us to forge ahead in peace building in our society.

“We are very much on course. The issue of the Neighbourhood Watch, it wasn’t that His Excellency, the Governor withdrew the project. We had already started going into camp for training before we were disrupted by those who were not even supposed to have carried out that action.

“They have succeeded in destabilizing the exercise to the extent that Rivers youths, who would have confidently been receiving salaries by now, are still hanging around and waiting.

“But His Excellency, in his magnanimity during his second term inauguration, has said it categorically that he is going to invest in security, and he has made it abundantly clear that the Neighbourhood Watch is still on course.”

He commended the governor for the hands of fellowship extended to members of the opposition parties in the state, and advised them to embrace the governor’s magnanimity.

Chukwuma urged youths indulging in the destruction of lives and property in some communities across the state to desist forthwith and engage in productive activities that would enhance development in various localities; adding that the law would take its course against any youth who threatens the peace of the state as no one was above the law.