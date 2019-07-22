Former Tanzania national team manager, Emmanuel Amuneke has said that Nigeria must not underestimate their opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Super Eagles, who clinched a third-place finish at the 2019 finals in Egypt this past Wednesday, will face Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho in Group L of the qualifiers for the 2021 edition.
Amuneke famously scored both goals in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Zambia in the 1994 AFCON final and recently guided the Taifa Stars back to the competition after a 39-year absence.
The East Africans finished pointless in a tough group in Egypt against Senegal, Algeria and Kenya, with the team and Amuneke parting ways after the group-stage exit.
The Nigerian legend feels that so-called ‘smaller’ African footballing nations are closing the gap to the traditional giants.
‘Nigeria Cannot Afford To Underestimate Opponents’
Former Tanzania national team manager, Emmanuel Amuneke has said that Nigeria must not underestimate their opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.