Move To Eradicate Open Defecation Excites Chairman

The Chairman, Federation

of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Communities (WASHcom) in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr. Dienye Belgam has rated the Local Government high in the eradication of open defecation (ODF).

Dr. Belgam who said this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that Opobo/Nkoro is leading the way as far as the eradication of open defecation was concerned.

He however said that though the federation is progressing in its activities, total eradication of open defecation will take sometime to be achieved.

“WASHCOM is progressing but to achieve total eradication of open defecations will take some time”

According to him, the federation has embarked on series of sensitisations round the communities, stressing some members of the 29 communities that made the federation are now complying, adding that this has gone along way in the reduction of water borne diseases in the area.

Earlier, in an interview with The Tide, during a workshop in the area, the federation chairman listed some of their challenges to include, poor funding as well as difficulties in reaching out to every communities as a result of the difficult terrain.

According to him, this ugly situation has made most communities to refuse to implement the decision of the federation.

Because of this, communities are beginning to relax. The programme was meant to keep communities on their toes.

“The target is to ensure ODF sensitization. The programme has heightened the consciousness of communities and that is plus for UNICEF and RUWASSA”, he said.

Dr. Belgam commended the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Rivers State for their commitment towards total eradication of open defecation (ODF) in Opobo/Nkoro and the entire Rivers State.