Monarch Sues For Peace In Egi Land

The Eze Ali Erema Ukwu of Egi Ogba Land, Eze Azubuike Gerogewill III, the paramount ruler of Ancient Erema Town has sued for peace among communities in Egi land.

Eze Georgewill, who said this during the proclamation ceremony for the 2019 Egwu Ogba new yam festival said that it was the place of traditional rulers to act as symbols of unity in their various communities.

The Erema monarch said that Erema and indeed the whole of Egi clan had come along-way as far as development was concerned stressing that this is the time to consolidate it.

I call on the various traditional rulers in Egi communities to make peace in their communities.

“They must remain as symbol of peace, in their various communities” he said.

Georgewill also stressed the need for the various communities in Erema town to eschew bitterness and embrace love for one another.

“Erema people should show love to one another. They should also imbibe the spirit of peace”.

The monarch described Egwu Ogba as a symbol of unity and love, stressing that Egwu Ogba is characterized with peace, love and forgiveness of one another.

He said that the festival was neither satanic nor fetish stressing that its purity had remained the same irrespective of the presence of Christianity in Egi land.

Georgewill advised the youths to learn from the ways of their fathers and refrain from involvement in anti-social behavior.

The paramount ruler advised the youths of Erema community to shun cutltism and redirect their energies to useful ventures for the development of Erema Town and Egiclan as a whole.

The paramount ruler, urged the people of Erema community to continue to support the government of Chief Nyesom Wike, in order to attract easy attention and development.

He appealed to the Governor to accomplish his campaign promise to dualize the Erema junction road to the community with street light