LG Boss Promises To Give Education More Attention

The Executive Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Paul Vidag Kobani, has assured of his administration’s commitment to put education on the front burner so as to prepare the youths for future challenges.

Kobani stated this in Kpor, headquarters of Gokana LGA, while receiving the Silver Star Award for his accessibility, student friendliness and engagement of youths by the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Kobani advised the students to always see themselves as ambassadors of Rivers State and leaders of tomorrow, even as he thanked the students for finding him worthy for the award.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Students’ Union Government, Rivers State University for finding me deserving of this award. I want to assure them that as students’ friendly chairman that I am, I will continue to do more,” he stated.

The council boss further said though the award came to him as a surprise, he felt honoured by it, pointing out that it is something that will spur him to do more.

Earlier, the SUG President of Rivers State University, Comrade Elvis Gogo said the Gokana council chairman was deserving of the award following his support to the students.

According to Gogo, “In the struggle we believe that injury to one is injury to all. For his appointment and support towards the students’ community, we thought it wise to honour him (Paul Kobani) in our own little way with this award.

“We also pray and encourage him to keep his good works going and for God to enlarge his coast so that he can do more for the students’ community and also tap from his wealth of experience as we grow,” he said.

Dennis Naku