Korokoro Oil Field: Landlords Petition FG Over HYPREP’s Neglect

The Landlords of Korokoro Oil Wells and Flow Stations in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State have petitioned the Federal Government over the activities of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in the ongoing remediation works at oil well sites in the area.

The petition dated July 11, 2019, and signed by a lawyer representing 26 landlords of Korokoro oil wells I.E. Oru (Esq) berated HYPREP for non-involvement of the people in the ongoing remediation works at the various sites of the oil wells and flow stations

In the petition tilted, “Complaint of Neglect, Non-Involvement, nonpayment of Homage to Oil Wells and Flow Stations Landlords in Korokoro Field in the ongoing Remedial works by HYPREP”, called on Federal Ministry of Environment to prevail on HYPREP to involve the people and fulfill the earlier demands of the host communities of the oil field in the area.

According to the petition, the landlords of oil field demanded N30,000,000 per well by each contractor handling the project at the sites.

The landlords also want the contractors to give 40 percent labour employment quota at the sites, including contracts for supply of food, materials and all the necessities required at sites to the people.

It would be recalled that the landlords through their representative and agent, Chief Vincent, Kamanu, wrote a letter dated 18th June, 2019 to HYPREP, demanding payment of homage due to landlords of oil wells and flow stations in Korokoro Field in regard to the ongoing remediation works at the sites.

“The landlords demands N30 million per well, contract to supply materials and foods to workers at the sites, and inclusion of landlords in the environmental clean-up training,” he wrote.

According to them, HYPREP turned down all the demands of the landlords, which necessitated the demand on the Federal Government to call HYPREP to order.

