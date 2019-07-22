Inventor Tasks FG On Industrial Research

Chief Executive Officer, Blueprint Industrial Company, Dr Rowland Amadi, has urged the Federal Government to increase support for industrial research to boost the country’s economy.

Amadi, an inventor of fire proof crystal ceiling board made of fibre glass and raisin, made the call yesterday in Abuja.

He expressed optimism that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would record a boost if Nigerian innovators were encouraged.

According to him, the Federal Government must be devoted, dedicated and work hard to encourage Nigerians who are inventing products and services that can help create jobs and grow the country’s GDP.

“When inventors benefits from their efforts, it will attract others to go into inventions.

“This will not only scale up inventions but will grow the country’s economy.

“It will also help to create jobs as well as develop the culture of entrepreneurship,’’ Amadi said.

The Tide recalls that the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) announced that the Federal Government disbursed N45 million to inventors and innovators in the country in 2017.

Mr Mohammed Jubrin, Director-General, NBTI, said that N45 million was also appropriated for disbursement to innovators and inventors in 2018.

“”This has assisted the development of entrepreneurship, which is technology based and after some time, we expect these people to become key players in the economy,’’ he said.