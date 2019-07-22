‘Insecurity Will Worsen Unemployment, Poverty’

Government at all levels in Nigeria have been urged to tackle the different insecurity challenges confronting the country and worsening problem of unemployment and poverty bedevilling the nation.

A lecturer at the Department of Sociology, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Dr Aborishade Richard, made this call while speaking at a one-day seminar for security agents and other stakeholders in the business of betting.

Participants at the event organised by Bet9ja were drawn from the Ikenne, Remo North, Ijebu North and Odogbolu local government areas of Ogun State.

Aborishade, who spoke on “Betting environment and its security: Panacea to better customer relationship, good business and customers’ safety,” said there was no bigger threat to Nigeria’s much desired economic prosperity than the rising challenges of insecurity across the country.

“Nobody invests where it is not safe and when investors are driven away, there are no companies for about a million graduates Nigeria produces annually to work. This further compounds our worrisome problem of unemployment and poverty,” he said in his speech obtained by our correspondent.

In his remark, the coordinator of Bet9ja for the four local government areas, Akinbola Adesegun, explained that the seminar was organised to bring together stakeholders in the business with a view to having a better understanding of their responsibilities.

The Divisional Police Officer in Iperu Division, Akeem Salako, said on the occasion that the police would not support lawless acts.

Salako, a superintendent of police, also appealed to the betting agents not to turn their business premises to joints for cultist and users of hard drugs.