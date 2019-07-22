Immigration Urges Landlords To Identify Foreigners For Registration

The State Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River State, Barrister Okey Ezugwu, has urged landlords with foreigners as tenants in their buildings, to help in ensuring the tenants are duly registered with the Immigration service.

Addressing journalists in Calabar, Ezugwu said the profiling of migrants was even more imperative because Cross River State, being a border state, was a haven for foreigners.

Ezugwu said the NIS had begun e-registration of all migrants in the entire eighteen local government areas of Cross River State, explaining that the e-registration was not to find out “whether he (the immigrants) has a mission or not but to know that they are here.”

His words, “we are commencing the registration of migrants in all the eighteen local government areas of the state. Every migrant must be captured and profiled so that we can be held responsible. It helps in planning and enhances our productivity, security wise.

“Cross River State occupies a strategic place when it comes to boundary issues. Our peculiar situation makes it imperative to account for every foreigner in the state,” the Comptroller said.

“There are two categories of immigrants: those who are expected to register and those who are exempted from registration. Those who are to register include visitors staying for more than ninety days; residents who are non-Nigerians and ECOWAS Nationals. Those who are exempted are: persons under the age of 18; persons enjoying diplomatic immunity and immigrants staying in Nigeria for less than ninety days,” he said.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar