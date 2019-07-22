FCEI Begins Children Sports Festival, August

Fair Cottage Empowerment Initiative (FCEI), organisers of Children Sports Festival, says arrangements have been concluded to hold her 27th edition of the programme.

The coordinator of (FCEI), Judith Obomanu, made this known in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

According to her, this year holiday children sports festival is slated to commence first week of next month, at SB Abubarka Gym (155 SOG) Air force Base, in Port Harcourt.

“The Children Holiday Sports Festival was established in 1992 with its aims and objectives to discover talents from the age of five.

I want to say that since then, we have discovered talents in various sports, some are currently representing the state and country”, Obomanu said.

She further revealed that this year programme would feature, Golf, volleyball, football, Badminton, Basketball and other professional certified sports.

“Registration per child is N10, 000 only for the programme. We admit children between ages five and 17. There will be a lot of fun during the sports festival”, she stated.

Tonye Orabere