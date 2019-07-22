Explosion :Stakeholders Want Replacement Of Old Pipelines

As part of measures to avert further disasters of pipeline explosion in the Niger Delta, stakeholders in the region have called for the replacement of all obsolete oil pipelines in the area.

Stakeholders bared their minds on the development during a random interview conducted by our correspondent.

Speaking during the interview, President of a Pro Niger Delta group, Niger Delta coalition Against Violence, (NDCAV), Comrade Lekia Christian said pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta and most recently the tell tale experience at Komkom in Oyigbo LGA in Rivers State were linked to leakages from broken pipelines that spill out petroleum products to the surface.

He said people were tempted to stop the spilled crude and meet their waterlow.

“Pipeline explosion has become a recurrent event in the Niger Delta and lives have always been wasted in these sordid experiences. It is the responsibility of the federal government through relevant institutions to find a lasting solution to this prevalent issue. Most of the pipelines in the Niger Delta are old and need replacement, something has to be done as a matter of urgency to avert further disasters.”

The NDCAV president also called for improved security and surveilance on the pipelines.

In his views, an environmental sociologist and lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Steve Wordu also blamed the sequence of misfortune of pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta on broke n down facilities which constitute serious risk to the lives of the people of the host communities.

“It’s unfortunate that most of the pipelines conveying crude oil in the Niger Delta are yet to be replaced despite the dilapidated status of the facilities. This is totally wrong and constitutes big risk to the lives of the people.

The NNPC and PPMC should embark on an overhaul of all oil pipeline facilities in the Niger Delta to address the issues of pipeline explosions in the area.The negligence of relevant institutions in maintenance of pipelines is an issue of critical concern as it affects the lives of the people negatively. This is a disservice and another worst form of injustice to the people of the Niger Delta”, he said.

Taneh Beemene