Expert Hails Wike’s Education Sector Initiative

A renowned educationist and proprietress of Sunrise Schools, Lady M. M. Abulokwe says the decision and directive of the Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike that all private schools re-apply for approval is a step in the right direction as it is the duty of government to protect schools and raise the standard of education.

Lady Abulokwo who stated this during the 2019 Valedictory Forum for outgoing pupils and prize Giving Day ceremony of the school, last Friday, noted that it was the responsibility of government to ensure quality education as well as supervise and monitor the operations of schools, pointing out that no sensitive government would adopt a lukewarm approach to schools.

According to the educationist who has been in the business for 41 years, her institution has since inception equipped children with the best tools that enabled them tackle all the challenges they might face at higher levels of their education and life, and charged the outgoing pupils to stand firm in making decisions that would take them to greater heights.

“Our job, essentially as character moulders (teachers and custodians) for the past 7-8 years that you have been with us has been to equip you with the best tools to take all the opportunities and challenges you will face moving forward to higher levels of education and life:, she told the passing out pupils, and admonished them to think before making decisions, be respectful to both their elders and mates, study very hard and shun anyone who tells them that success can be achieved easily.

In her speech, the administrator of the school, Mrs Yvonne Ben-Kalio appealed to the government to support private schools with finance to enable them cope with the task of imparting knowledge in the children as well as consider some wavers now that the governor is working on how to improve the educational system of the state.

“Government of Rivers State has a good reason for doing what it is doing for the good of the education sector. The current decision made by the governor on private schools and the abolition of all forms of fees or levies in public schools is geared towards restoring good morals in schools and also check the activities of the administrators who are very vital in the sector and service to the country”, she stressed.

Earlier, chairman of the occasion, Rev. Binakori David Alazii congratulated the school authority for its role in the upbringing of children educationally, while advising the outgoing pupils to be good ambassadors of the school anywhere they find themselves.

