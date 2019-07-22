Eguma Lauds Eduok’s Euro Progress

The coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma has told Tidesports source he is delighted with Emem Eduok’s career progress in Europe especially his transfer from BB Erzurumspor of Turkey to Hajduk Split of Croatia.

Eguma, who was in the helm of technical affairs at Dolphins (now Rivers United) in 2015 when the former U-23 Olympic Eagles winger signed a two-year contract with Esperance of Tunisia, believes that Eduok is still up for big things in the game.

“I’m pleased with his progress in Europe. Remember, he was part of us at Dolphins before he moved to Esperance in 2015,” Eguma told Tidesports.

“From Esperance, he has played for Kasimpasa and BB Erzurumspir, both in Turkey and now with Hajduk Split of Croatia.

“I know he’s a good player and his best is yet to come. Eduok is primed to do much better in the future, he said”.

Eduok made the cut for the coach John Obuh’s U-20 Flying Eagles squad at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in Turkey. He signed a three year contract at Hajduk which will keep him at the Croatian club until 2022.