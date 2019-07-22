‘Effective Political Communication Engenders Transformation’

Public Relations experts have underscored the need for effective political communication methods that will engender development and unity in the country.

Speaking during a one-day conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, the experts dismissed the current political communication strategies at various levels of government as ineffective and divisive.

National President of NIPR, Muktar Sirajo decried the deliberate attempt by political leaders in not using public relations experts in managing their communication strategies.

Sirajo pointed out that once the public relations component is eliminated in governance, it gives birth to crisis and conflict.

It is against this backdrop, he observed that most government policies of fail or are poorly implemented.

In his words, “ Once the essence of communication is defeated, there is a problem. Let us therefore bring back public relations in our policies and programmes.”

State Chairman of NIPR and host of the conference, Paulinus Nsirim called for a better crisis management that will involve public relations.

Nsirim said the current crisis and violence experienced around the country were the outcome of poorly formulated communication programmes.

The Rivers State NIPR helmsman reasoned that there is need to overhaul the country’s communication policies, as he maintained that the theme of the conference will help set agenda for a new narrative to reunite the country.

While speaking on the topic, Professor of Development Communication in the Department of Mass Communication at the Rivers State University, Prof Godwin Okon said the communication methods adopted by the various political parties breed violence and crisis before, during and after elections