Don Canvasses Stiffer Penalties Against Illegal Bunkering

A university teacher, Dr Steve Wordu, has canvassed stiffer penalties as part of measures to curb the menace of illegal bunkering and oil pollution in the Niger Delta.

Dr Wordu who disclosed this an interview with Yhe Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend said the activities of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta has become most alarming and worrisome, thereby requiring urgent attention.

He noted that, apart from the damages inflicted on the natural environment as a result of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation, lives are also lost in the process.

“Illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalisation has caused severe pains to the people of the Niger Delta. The acts have continued unabated and it’s quite regrettable that no stiffer measures have been put in place to tackle the menace.

The Niger Delta environment is under permanent attack and the people are loosing their natural means of livelihood. Many lives have been lost as a result of pipeline explosions. These are pathetic situations that need to be properly addressed.”

Dr Wordu who is also a lecturer in the Department of Environmental Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt commended the efforts of some security agencies such as the Navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in tackling illegal bunkering, but called for a more proactive approach towards finding a lasting solution to the menace.

He also advocated for an intensive environmental awareness campaign in the Niger Delta, noting that most of the damages done to the environment were as a result of ignorance.

“There is need for a new awareness towards the environment, the indiscriminate burning and wastages of oil and gas reserves and other natural resources is a disservice to the existence of the people of the Niger Delta who depend 100 percent on their natural environment for their daily survival,” he said.

Taneh Beemene