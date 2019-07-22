Disadvantage Of Social Media To Students

Today, as we all know, social media has reached up to that limit where you can find anyone; you can know about everything and can gain knowledge relating to anything. It’s good to keep us updated with what’s going on in the world.

But, with all these benefits of social media, there are a lot of bad things and criminal activities that might take place.

Disadvantages of social media: Hacking – Anyone’s personal data can be easily hacked if not properly secured and can be shared all over the internet. The hacker may mis-use their private property. Hacking is known as an illegal activity.

Addiction – Nowadays teenagers and even kids are getting so much into social media that they can be termed as addicted. Addiction is a bad thing and can easily ruin someone’s personal life.

Frauds & Scams – Social Media is a good place for a business but can also be a scam or a fraud in the name of a company. Since these scammers know the high population of social media, they take advantage of it for their personal desires. Several examples are available where individuals have scammed and commit fraud through the social media.

Security Issues – Now a day’s security agencies have access to people personal accounts. Which makes the privacy almost compromised. You never know when you are visited by any investigation officer regarding any issue that you mistakenly or unknowingly discussed over the internet.

Reputation – Social media can easily ruin someone’s reputation by spreading rumors all over the internet.

Social media has grown tremendously in the last few years. The way technology is growing, it is obvious that more and more people are going to grasp its benefits. It has brought a lot of advantages for the society.

However, on the other hand, it has also affected the society in a negative way. Just like anything which can be used for both good and bad, social media have also provided the negative and positive ways for the people. It is all about the usage and getting things done positively by using the power of social media. Here are some of the disadvantage of social media for students and society.