Controversy As Bayelsa Govt Removes Timi Alaibe’s Campaign Posters In Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government have been accused of allegedly ordering the removal of the governorship campaign posters of former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, in some parts of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Some members of the Timi Alaibe campaign organisation accused the state government of targeted attempt to strangulate the campaign plans of Chief Timi Alaibe ahead of the September 2nd governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the removal of his campaign posters.

The incident has continue to raise controversies in the social media and among political commentators in the state, after the campaign organisation of the former NDDC boss lamented over the incessant attack on their posters.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board stated that, in line with an earlier announcement, most governorship aspirants including Timi Alaibe, had embarked on illegal, irregular and indiscriminate pasting of posters and erecting/installation of signages and billboards within Yenagoa city and its environs.

The Executive Chairman, Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board, Hon. Ebi Waribigha, in an announcement issued after some campaign posters were removed, warned the general public, especially political aspirants or candidates and their supporters or agents acting on their behalf, to desist from the illegal, irregular and indiscriminate pasting of posters and erecting/installation of signages and billboards within Yenagoa city and its environs.