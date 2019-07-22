CAF Ranks Enyimba 18th In Africa

Enyimba of Aba have been ranked 18th best in the African continent and best in the Nigerian domestic scene, Tidesports source reports.

In the latest ranking for clubs on the African continent, TP Mazembe of Congo DR top the chart, followed by Wydad of Morocco, with All Ahly of Egypt in third spot.

Esperance of Tunisia and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are in the fourth and fifth places respectively, with Etoile du Dahel of Tunisia and Zamalek of Egypt in the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Lobi Stars of Makurdi are ranked second in Nigeria and 29th in Africa, while Enugu Rangers are third in Nigeria and 45th in the continent just as Rivers United are placed fourth in Nigeria and 67th on the continent.

Just last week FIFA President, Gianni Infantino congratulated Enyimba for winning the Nigeria league for a record 8th time.

The People’s Elephant had in 2003 and 2004 won the CAF Champions League and are known as the most successful club in Nigeria with 28 trophies in 19 years.