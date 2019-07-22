Buhari Not Fair If He Appoints Only APC Members – Prelate

Founder and Leader, Living Christ Mission, Daddy Hezekiah, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be getting it right if he considers only members of the All Progressives Congress for ministerial appointments.

Hezekiah, who is the proprietor of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State, said the President should consider those who had capacity as his ministers, irrespective of their political parties.

He said prosperity, development and well-being of the country should be far more important to the President than party afflictions.

According to him, as the father of the nation, Buhari should go for Nigerians who have the capacity and intellectual depth to advance the fortunes of the country.

He said, “I am not in support of President Muhammadu Buhari considering only members of his party, the APC, as his ministers. As the father of the nation, he should look beyond party lines in choosing his ministers.”

“The President should remember that no political party is bigger than this country. As he assembles his ministers, he should look inwards and choose the best hands that will help him to move our country forward.”

Hezekiah urged the Federal Government to improve the country’s education system for the good of the future generation.

He specifically advised the government to massively invest in infrastructure in the education system.

He urged the President to discourage Fulani herdsmen from demanding to establish a vigilante group in the South-East states.

The prelate also advised Fulani herdsmen to stop being lawless simply because their kinsman is the President of the country.