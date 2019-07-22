Boko Haram Gets Fresh Warning As Insurgency In Nigeria Hits 10 Years

Major General Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Nigerian Army, has renewed call to Boko Haram to surrender their arms.

The 10-year long insurgency has caused displacement of over two million people, leaving thousands dead.

Biu made the call at an event organized in his honour on Saturday at the Command Guest House Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

President Muhammad Buhari recently approved accelerated promotion of Biu and other officers in view of their contributions in the counter-insurgency campaign.

Biu lamented that the insurgency had inflicted colossal damage on lives and property, and urged the insurgents to avail themselves the opportunities of the amnesty programme initiated by the Federal Government under the “Operation Safe Corridor”.

“You still have the opportunity to lay down your arms; the time to surrender is now, to enable you rejoin the society,” he said.

Biu warned that if the insurgents continued with their offensive, the military was ready to crush them.

While commending the troops for their gallantry and sacrifices, Biu reiterated the commitments of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the war region.