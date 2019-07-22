Attacks On Rivers Waterways To Be Totally Terminated, Banigo Assures

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has reiterated the state government’s determination to totally terminate terror attacks on its marine corridor.

The deputy governor stated this during a meeting with the Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council at the Government House in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Banigo said that “Governor Nyesom Wike is assigning 10 new gunboats to the waterways in addition to the ones we had provided before as part of deliberate efforts to end these attacks once and for all.

“We have to deal with these young men. Wherever they are, we must get a lasting solution. As community leaders, we need your assistance; we need to get intelligence on their locations. Bring the information personally to me. You need to trust me and trust the governor”, she stressed.

She said, “following the attacks in June, the governor deployed more logistics in terms of funds to the Army, JTF and the Navy along the waterways, including Bille, Bakana and Tombia to quell the attacks and the area became quiet before the unfortunate incidence in July”.

Banigo, who condoned with families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate attacks, said the chairman of the Degema Local Government Council has been directed to reach out to them.

The deputy governor urged Bille people to continue to remain peaceful to attract more development projects to the area, noting that their peaceful disposition attracted some projects to the area during the governor’s first tenure.

Also speaking, the member representing Degema Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Anthony Soberekon, said that the state government has been working relentlessly to bring lasting peace into the area, and thanked the deputy governor for inviting the chiefs to the meeting.