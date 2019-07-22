Africa’s Intelligence C’ttee Declares Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Others Security Threat

The Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) has declared some activities in the social media as a national, regional and continental security threat.

This was contained in a final communique issued on Saturday at the end of the 16th Ordinary Session of CISSA at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in Abuja.

The social media platforms include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat among others.

In the communique obtained by The Tide yesterday, Director-Generals and Heads of Africa’s Intelligence Services noted that “despite the many benefits of social media, it is increasingly being exploited by some subversive elements and negative forces to destabilize African countries.”

“Conference, therefore, agreed that social media represents a threat and resolved to take necessary measure to check it whilst at the same time guaranteeing the citizens’ rights to information.”

The conference also noted with concern, the increasing security threats experienced by some African countries and resolved to support efforts by Governments to restore peace and stability in these countries.

The body reaffirmed its commitment to further enhance mutual confidence among members and to exchange intelligence to serve their common objectives, including the attainment of the goal of a conflict-free Africa as envisioned by African Heads of State and Government.