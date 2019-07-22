Activist Blames N’Delta Underdevelopment On Oil Politics

An activist in the Niger Delta, Dr Andy Akpotive, has attributed the developmental neglect in the oil rich region to the politicisation of the Nigerian oil economy which has put the region in a disadvantaged economic position.

Dr Akpotive also picked holes in the methods and strategies adopted by most multinationals in the Niger Delta, stating that their policies are insensitive to the plight of their host communities.

Speaking with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend, the activist urged the federal government to ensure that prospecting oil companies in the Niger Delta operate on international standards and attend to the development needs of their host communities.

“Most of the oil companies in the Niger Delta operate on double standards, they hybernate under various covers and create disharmony among the people in other to achieve their strictly commercial interest at the expense of their host communities which are always grossly neglected, it’s the responsibility of the federal government to protect the communties against such injustice, but that’s lacking,” he said

Dr Akpotive also called on the political leaders, traditional leaders, religious leaders and technocrats in the Niger Delta to identify common areas of development concern and channel available resources towards achieving sustainable economic growth in the region.

He called for the resuscitation of pro Niger agencies such as the BRACE Commission to address the peculiar development challenges of the region, urging the people of the region to be vigilant against the ploys of “divide and rule from their institutional enemies

The rights activist said it was contradictory that despite being the hub of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, there was no commensurate development in the region to show for its enormous contributions towards the development of the national economy.

As part of measures to addressing the developmental neglects in the Niger Delta, he called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the development of the oil region,especially in the clean up of the polluted environment, development of critical infrastructures,and attending to the economic needs of the people.

He also called for the implementation of the reports of the 2014 constitutional conference, noting that it would help in addressing the structural imbalances and perceived injustices in the Nigerian State.

Dr Akpotive also called on interventionist agencies such as the Ministry of Niger Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to live up to their statutory responsibilities by developing the Niger Delta region.