Abia Monarch Lauds State Govt’s Restriction On Land Sales

A prominent Abia State monarch, Prof. Sunday Owualah, has expressed joy over the state government’s resolve to henceforth regulate the sale of land above five hectares in any part of the state.

Owualah, who is the Traditional Ruler of Umuobasi Autnomous Community in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Umuahia, yesterday.

He said that the state government’s policy jusfied his fear about the large expanse of land acquired by the Federal Government for a trailer park at Umuonyeukwu Village and Umueje Village in Arongwa Autonomous Community on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

He was reacting to a media briefing in Umuahia, where the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Mr Uche Ihediwa, accused him of “malicious insinuations that Abia has already set aside land for Ruga settlement at Arongwa.”

In the statement, entitled, “Truth of the matter: trailer park not ruga,” the monarch described Ihediwa’s accusation as false, saying, “Nothing can be farther from the truth than this smear and aspersion on my name and image.”

He admitted that he took up the issue of the land for the trailer park with Ihediwa and the Traditional Ruler of Arongwa, Eze Edward Enwereji, but said that he never alluded to the Ruga settlement.

He said specifically that in his discussion with Ihediwa, “I shared my concerns and fears with him for the size of project in a land-scarce environment.”

He said that his worry further stemmed from the possibility that the land could be “diverted for the purpose it was not intended in the long run in the unfolding events in Nigeria.”

Owualah also said that he drew the attention of Ngwa Social Club to intervene in interrogating the trailer park at the appropriate quarters.