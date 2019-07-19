Youth Body Wants Buhari To Confirm NDDC Boss’ Appointment

An appeal has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of the Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Nelson Brambiafa.

The National President of Rivers State Youth Federation (RSYF), Comrade Patrick Saviour, made the appeal while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, saying that the Acting MD, within six months had empowered youths and carried out meaningful projects in the region.

According to him, the administration of Brambiafa has demonstrated the purpose of his appointment, in terms of service delivery as an intervention commission.

“ As an organization, we have observed that within the short period of Prof. Nelson Brambiafa, as acting MD/ CEO of NDDC there are a lot of achievements being recorded, particularly in the area of youth development, human capital empowerment, construction of roads and most significantly payment of overseas scholarship to students “ Comrade Saviour said.

He explained that the RSYF was the apex indigenous youth organization, in the State, whose aims and objectives were predicated on supporting good governance, peace and unity, capacity development through mentorship and youth empowerment.

“It will be unjust as an organisation not to posit categorically that Prof. Brambiafa has earned substantive MD following his numerous achievements within six months in office.

Consequently, the RSYF leadership has passed a vote of confidence on the management of NDDC led by Brambiafa” he stated.

Comrade Saviour, used the forum to appeal to stakeholders to support the present adminstration of NDDC to enable them execute people oriented projects to the benefit of all Niger Delta people.

Tonye Orabere