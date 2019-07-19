Yadudu Assures Airline Operators Of Openness, Cooperation

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, has assured the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and Airline Operating Committee (AOC) of cooperation and openness in the new administration of the agency.

He has reaffirmed the FAAN’s commitment to the improvement of services at the nation’s airports.

In a statement by the Corporate Affairs Department of FAAN, Yadudu explained that the AON and AOC are primary stakeholders of the authority .

He further stated that their position as primary stakeholders of FAAN informed the reason to engage them first among numerous others in the quest for cooperation with the new administration.

The new MD stressed the need for effective collaboration and promised that the authority would concentrate on delivering structured time-bound, sustainable and improved service to all stakeholders.

Yadudu also said that FAAN was already taking bold steps in addressing gaps in the processes and procedures, by collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),through its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme

He urged the associations to nominate two persons that would work in a committee constituted by FAAN to drive the delivery of improved services at the nation’s airports.

Corlins Walter