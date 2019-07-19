Wizid’s Manager Dumps Singer Over Domestic Violence

After years of defending Wizkid against other baby mamas, Wizkid’s third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, has dumped the singer over domestic violence.

In a recent post she shared on her Insta story, she revealed she had been covering up for him for years and she can no longer put up with the abuse. the music manager cried out saying “Wizkid has been beating me for years I can’t raise my son under the same roof with him, so, today, I let go”.

The news of the domestic violence which has since gone viral has left many people in the shock almost to the point of disbelief as many people a re finding it hard to reconcile the charming music star to an abusive monster,

While many people have taken to social media to condemn the singer, a few other however remain loyal fans of the singer as they believe it is either a lie or another publicity stunt.