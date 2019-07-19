We’re Cultists Not Robbers -Suspects

Four of the notorious gang members terrorizing Ayinga community in Dekani Local Government Area of Kogi State, have denied being armed robbers saying they were cultists heavily armed to fight rival cult groups.

They were arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response, IRT.

According to the police, five pistols, 15 rounds of 9mm live ammunition and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects who were identified as KazeemMudi, Nasiru Yusuf, RiwaAminu and Oki Yakubu.

The Tide source gathered that the suspects were arrested when operatives of the IRT, led by Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), stormed the home of the gang leader, Oki Yakubu, following an intelligence report on the gang’s activities.

The suspects were said to have confessed to the police that they are members of the Vikings Confraternity, otherwise known as Arobaga adding that they were engaged in protracted battle of supremacy with members of a rival cult group, Black Axe Confraternity, over the control of Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gang leader, Oki Yakubu, according to the police, said that the guns, ammunition and charms found in his house were those he and his group have been using in waging wars against their rivals.